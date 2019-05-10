Newtonhill is the place to stay – survey

Newtonhill is the third most sought-after Scottish seaside community in which to live, according to a new study.

Bank of Scotland research indicates that homebuyers could save up to £27,146 by purchasing a home in one of Scotland’s coastal communities.

Seaside property price rises have been lower than those across the country as a whole.

The survey shows that Scotland’s most expensive homes are mainly found on the east coast.

Newtonhill is third on the list for 2018 at £221,515, with Stonehaven next on £218,163. North Berwick was most expensive with an average house price of £346,225.

North Kincardine Councillor Ian Mollison said: “Newtonhill is a great place to stay, so I can understand why the survey has the village as one of the most desirable places in the country.

“For a small community Newtonhill has a surprising range of facilities. Shops, pubs, a primary school, takeaways, parks, a beach and more. Plus a great community spirit. However, it could be better. A re-opened station would be welcome. We also have the former village store waiting for someone to open again.”