North-east has some of the best fish and chip shops

Scotland’s best fish and chip shops have been revealed as the UK Top 60 shortlist for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, the flagship category in the 2020 National Fish & Chip Awards, is announced.

Among the shops who topped the table for Scotland are the Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Dolphin Fish and Chips in Macduff and Lows Traditional Fish & Chips and Sea Salt + Sole, both in Aberdeen.

Organised by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, The National Fish & Chip Awards are the UK’s premier awards for fish and chips.

The awards recognise outstanding businesses across the country that are serving incredible fish and chips and providing excellent customer service. Shortlisted businesses have gone above and beyond to secure their place in the shortlist stage of the competition and showcase the nation’s favourite takeaway dish.

It’s not just about food quality, there are a wide variety of additional factors that make these businesses outstanding, including excellence in the sustainable sourcing of key ingredients; staff training and development policies and opportunities for young people and creation of innovative menu options for those with allergies and dietary requirements

There are a number of rigorous judging stages to be named the best fish and chip shop in the UK including mystery shopping visits to shops, full business performance audits of premises followed by presentations to an industry judging Halifax panel. The UK Top 60 shops will now go forward to the next round of judging in a bid to make the UK Top 20 shortlist stage.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive Officer at Seafish, said: “Every summer we look forward to starting our search for the UK’s best fish and chip shop and this award showcases the best in the business.

"Shops have been entering the competition since May and these Top 60 takeaways have demonstrated real commitment to quality in all areas and worked tirelessly to earn their place on this list. I would recommend a visit to them all!

“There’s a diverse wealth of talent to be seen across the Top 60, and we wish them all the best in the next round as we know each one of them gives it everything they have.”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 32nd anniversary ceremony in London on January 23, 2020.

To view the full shortlist visit: http://www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards.