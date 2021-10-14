Online services assist people in Aberdeenshire looking to adopt

The council continues to need people to provide loving homes for children.

In the service’s annual report, it outlines how an online version of the highly-regarded Preparation to Adopt course was created. Led by the senior practitioner, it included contributions from across the team.

Course participants completed the course and attended classes online, allowing the service and participants to begin to form trusting relationships.

Evidence of these trusting relationships was borne out in the feedback received from participants by the service. Overall, the course received an average rating of 4.55 out of 5 and the video presentations 4.58 out of 5.

A virtual version of the Relative and Friends Preparation to Adopt course was also created and was well received by participants.

The team also created on online recruitment campaign which drew positive feedback with those who attended sold out virtual meetings. They particularly enjoyed meeting the team and hearing adoptive parents share positive stories.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chair, said: “Most of us had to adapt to new ways of working during the lockdowns in response to Covid-19.

"It is impressive to hear of the adoption team’s adjustments to online and virtual ways of working because they continued to work tirelessly to ensure children and families needing their services could use them in spite of the pandemic.”

Leigh Jolly, the council’s head of children’s services, said she was proud that despite the pandemic, the service continued to find adoptive families for children, continued to recruit adopters and continued to support adopters and young people who had been adopted.

She added: “I’d urge anyone interested in adoption to contact our team because young people in Aberdeenshire need families to provide them with a home as well as a nurturing environment.”