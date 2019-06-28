Part of Boardwalk to close

A section of Stonehaven’s beach boardwalk will be closed for five days from Monday for work on the town’s flood protection scheme.

Aberdeenshire Council’s contractor will be carrying out essential work to divert the existing sewer.

The walkway will be closed from Salmon Lane to the harbour from July 1-5 and diversion signs will be in place.

It is part of the continuing programme of work to safeguard properties from flooding.

The council said in a statement: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience.”