Paws on Plastic Day helps keep Scotland beautiful

Dog lovers won’t paws in their efforts to clear our countryside of pollution.

Paws on Plastic, comprising 22,000 dog owners in more than 70 countries who pledge to pick up a few pieces of litter on their daily walks, held their annual “Paws on Plastic Day” in support of the GB Spring Clean run by Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Keep Wales Tidy.

Members were asked to make a special effort on top of their everyday litter-picking while walking their dogs, and to post about their efforts on social media in order to encourage more dog owners to join the campaign to protect animals, communities and our precious environment.

The Day was launched by some of the Trustees and their dogs at an event at Stonehaven Beach, where the charity started, after which walks were made along the beach and along the A92 road leading into Stonehaven which experiences a lot of roadside litter which then blows into the adjacent Dunnottar Woods.

The charity began as a Facebook group back in November 2018, and was founded by Stonehaven primary school teacher Marion Montgomery.

As animals are naturally inclined to investigate discarded rubbish, the group has attracted thousands of dog owners who are keen to play their part in fighting plastic pollution.

By removing the litter members are helping to protect animals and wildlife both on land and in the sea from injury or illness.

They also educate on the consequences of litter and are keen to work with schools and support young people wishing to litter-pick as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award efforts.

Since gaining charity status, Marion alongside Paws on Plastic trustees around Scotland, has developed a new website and merchandise line and has attended events including the recent Dog Lovers Shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow.