Photogaphers wanted as star dolphin returns

Black and Decker (Right) with Crackers (middle) and what is thought to be her 2 year old calf (left)

Black and Decker was named in 1989 due to his distinctive jagged dorsal fin. By this time, he was already a large adult male in his prime. He was seen regularly around the Moray Firth but was known to range over a large area of sea. In 1992, he featured in a documentary ‘The Private Lives of Dolphins’.

From 2002 he was regularly seen around Aberdeen and Tay estuary, but his most recent positive sightings have been around the Farne Islands in 2014 and 16 and around Berwick-upon-Tweed in 2019.

This week he was identified by Charlie Phillips from WDCS and Monica Arso Civil from the Sea Mammal Research Unit (University of St Andrews) based on a photograph taken by Ian Hay the Marine Scotland Project Manager of the East Grampian Coastal Partnership, and a keen photographer who organised the trip with Andrew Buchannan from Stonehaven Sea Safari. Crucially both sides of the fin were photographed thanks to an image from local artist and photographer Andy Wilson.

"It great is that our images can be used to understand these amazing creatures,” said Ian Hay, who has photographed some individuals multiple times over 15 years. We are always thrilled to see dolphins,” said the boats captain Andrew Buchanan. “Unfortunately we had to keep the Saturday encounter brief as the animals ware feeding, we can usually stay with them for a longer time if they are travelling.”

As well as ‘Black and Decker’ the photos also showed ‘Crackers’ a female born in 2009 to a mum named ‘Nuts’, and possibly her calf who was born in 2019 but is not yet named.

“‘Firework’ another female, was born in 2006 and has been seen in the Grampian/Tay area between 2012 and 2020.

These identifications are based on using photographic ‘fin shots’ that show distinctive nicks and scrapes on the tall dorsal fin on the back of the animal. These are used to discover the range of an individual but can also be used to estimate population size, and birth and mortality rates of the population. This is key to protecting these stunning creatures.

In order to help this process the East Grampian Coastal Partnership is calling to all photographers to look back through their photos and send any images that can help; they could come from a boat trip or possibly from the shore at sites such as Aberdeen Harbour’. They can be uploaded to social media with the hashtag #citizenfins or emailed to [email protected] or submitted to the Citizen Fins website directly.