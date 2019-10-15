Pillar celebrates award win

A Stonehaven-based mental health charity has won a leading award.

Pillar Kincardine received the Employability Self Management Award 2019 at the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland’s Award ceremony at the Scottish Parliament.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced that £1.2 million has been invested in 53 projects working to support people with long-term conditions in communities across Scotland.

Pillar is one of the recipients with £27,500 over 18 months.

Service manager Moira Hurry said: “Pillar are thrilled to receive this award.

“It highlights the importance of Pillar’s work around supporting people throughout their recovery journey to self manage long-term conditions, whilst helping them to achieve their personal goals.”

Professor Ian Welsh, ALLIANCE chief executive, said people living with long-term conditions need to be given more control over the support they access.

“Driven by the needs of people accessing these services, the funded projects cover a wide range of activities, reflecting the diversity in support required by people living with long-term conditions.

“The fund and our awards show how people and projects delivering innovative services can make a real difference in communities.”

This year is Pillar’s 30th anniversary and it is hosting an awareness-raising and anti-stigma event in November to celebrate.

The charity supports people experiencing difficulties with mental and emotional health, and their families.