Plans revealed for St Cyrus farm shop

Plans have been unveiled to grow tourism in South Aberdeenshire with the help of a new farm shop and restaurant.

Farmers Eric and Ann Scott have lodged proposals with Aberdeenshire Council’s planning department to create the facility on their West Mathers Farm to the north of St Cyrus.

They say that while the farm will continue to be the prime focus of its land use, the family has ambitions to create a farm shop facility to “cater for the local community and passing tourists” as a leisure and tourism attraction.

In a supporting statement for the development, agents Roundhouse Architecture say the applicants were approached by a council tourism officer keen to promote tourism in the area and develop the link between the coastal path network and the farm shop.

A subsequent study by the Scottish Agricultural College into the current use of the land on which the proposed farm shop would be sited found it presented considerable difficulties for modern day farming.

The applicants say that while they recognise that the proposed farm shop site falls within the Coastal Zone, the site is on the extreme edge of this the boundary being defined by the A92 road.

They state: “With due consideration to the location and visual impact any new building would have in this Coastal Zone, the design chosen was one which would merge with the landscape rather than stand out from it.”

By keeping the proposed building height low and incorporating the building into the existing railway embankment with a curved sedam roof, the applicants say the visual impact will be softened.

Access would be from the existing access onto the A92 and an existing tunnel pass which cuts through the former railway embankment would be retained and refurbished as a link to picnic and play areas.