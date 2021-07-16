Poetry anthology launches work of Edenholme

Sheila D'Agostino enjoys the anthology of poems

Over the last year residents at Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven have been meeting and collaborating to write poetry about their thoughts and feelings, particularly those they have had during the pandemic.

The group was hosted and supported by workers from Aberdeenshire Council’s Community Learning and Development Team (CLD), in particular Ed Garrett and Alistair Lawrie.

Ed and Alistair were redeployed at the beginning of the pandemic to help support Edenholme and quickly found a group of residents with a shared joy of reading and writing poetry.

With Ed and Alistair’s help and support, group members have penned a number of insightful poems which have been gathered together in a short volume which has been recently published.

Ed said: “Finding myself re-deployed to Edenholme at the beginning of the pandemic I initially asked the residents what activities they would like to do.

"There was very little contact for the residents with the outside world at the time and we came up with the idea of a poetry group. This weekly group, supported by the incredible staff at the home, quickly became popular as a way for residents to get together, be creative, have some fun, and share memories and favourite poems."

The group met on a Friday and were supported by Ed and Alistair to write poetry in a collaborative way, supporting each other to share their thoughts and feelings by putting pen to paper.

Alistair said: “We all have stories to tell, things to say, and the skill to say them powerfully if we give ourselves permission and that has never been more necessary than during this last year.

"Folk here who felt Isolated were able to stay i n touch with their own feelings, each other and particularly their memories.”

Amanda McRae, Care Home Manager, said: “The residents who took part in the poetry group got so much out of it and having a booklet to share their work with friends and families is just fantastic.”