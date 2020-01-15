Polar explorers to relive expeditions

A husband-and-wife team of explorers are returning to Stonehaven next month to give an insight to their international expeditions.

Luke and Hazel Robertson, both from the town, are Explorers in Residence for the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

The former Mackie Academy pupils will revisit their old school on the evening of Wednesday, February 5, to give a presentation entitled ‘Polar Adventures: From Antarctica to the Arctic’.

They will talk about their wilderness adventures and some upcoming expeditions.

In 2016, Luke became the first Scot to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole, shortly after undergoing brain surgery and fitted with a pacemaker.

The couple have been on expeditions to Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Norway and Greenland, and taken on adventure challenges in the Sahara, the Alps and many in Scotland.

They are also Arctic Guides for the Polar Academy - a transformational charity that takes youngsters often overlooked by the education system on a 10-month training programme ahead of helping guide them in Greenland on a real Arctic expedition over 10 days.

One of the young adults from the Polar Academy will be at Mackie Academy to talk about their inspirational story and their life- changing experiences, as part of the first half of the evening.

There will be a raffle, with prizes donated from business, with all proceeds going to the Polar Academy.

The second half will be an in-conversation-style event, hosted by local photographer and author Andy Hall, when the audience will have the opportunity of asking questions.