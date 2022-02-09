Police hunt for missing Portlethen man

Jakub Ziomko is believed to have been in the Findon area.

Jakub Ziomko is believed to have been in the Findon area of Portlethen around 1200 hours on Tuesday, February 8.

The 39-year-old male has not been seen or heard from since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Jakub is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair a brown beard and speaks with a Polish accent. When last seen he was wearing a dark green North Face jacket carrying a brown bag.