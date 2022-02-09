Police hunt for missing Portlethen man
Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported missing in Portlethen
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:03 am
Jakub Ziomko is believed to have been in the Findon area of Portlethen around 1200 hours on Tuesday, February 8.
The 39-year-old male has not been seen or heard from since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.
Jakub is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair a brown beard and speaks with a Polish accent. When last seen he was wearing a dark green North Face jacket carrying a brown bag.
Anyone who may have seen Jakub since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2618 of February 8.