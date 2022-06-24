Pollinator Action Plan outlined by Aberdeenshire Council

The Aberdeenshire Council Pollinator Action Plan 2022-27 features a number of objectives to make the region a more pollinator-friendly area by preventing further loss of flower-rich habitat, creating new areas of suitable habitat and enhancing connectivity between them, raising awareness and encouraging action across all sectors.

Members of the Sustainability Committee recently welcomed the action plan - produced by the council’s Environment Team - which will see action taken across services to meet a number of key objectives.

These include modification of road verge management policy to further benefit pollinator populations and the creation of habitats for pollinators in 80 school grounds.

Pollinating insects are essential to healthy, functioning ecosystems as they have a key role in the reproduction of many plant species.

Aberdeenshire Council was one of the first local authorities in Scotland to produce a Pollinator Action Plan back in 2015, setting out the work the council would undertake to protect, promote and enhance pollinator populations.

The Action Plan continues to help raise awareness of the importance of pollinators both in food production and in ecosystems, while also contributing to the monitoring and recording of pollinator populations.

Commenting on the plan, Councillor Sarah Dickinson, said: “It was heartening to hear that the majority of actions in the previous Action Plan had been completed despite the impacts of the Covid pandemic.

"We have lost around 97% of ancient wildflower meadows in the UK over the last 80 years and where wildflower meadows do still exist, they are often small and isolated from each other, making it difficult for populations of insect pollinators to colonise new areas.