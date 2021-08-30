Pony tales at Laurencekirk care home

Chester has proven to be a huge hit with residents.

Chester is a regular visitor along with his little rider, Lucy, aged 3, to Burnside Nursing Care Home and has been delighting residents during the last few months.

Fiona Tindal, Deputy Manager of Burnside Care Home who arranges the visits, said: "Chester is a big hit, and he brings a genuine sense of joy to the home.

"Chester enjoys his outings and the love and attention he gets.

"His visits are always endearing, and residents seem to connect with him very easily.

"Even those who may not wish to take part in other group activities get all dressed up and ready for his arrival."

One resident requested that Lucy take her pony onto the grass to look out her window to see him.

Marion Gordon, the Home Manager, added: "Pet therapy in care homes has many proven benefits for residents.

"The sensory experience of stroking the four-legged friend improves a sense of wellbeing, connection and calm.

"Many residents open up and talk about their past experiences of being around horses, bringing happy memories that they keenly share.

"It also engages them in a conversation, and they ask many questions.”

Burnside Care Home in Laurencekirk offers residential, nursing, and dementia care to people who can no longer live independently.

The care home has particular expertise in assisting residents with specific medical needs with a team of highly skilled registered nurses.

It is part of the Anavo Group which was launched in January 2020 by Tom Brookes, Jamie Braganza and Ed Moore.

Anavo aims to build care communities where everyone can thrive and be the best they can be.

Anavo’s care model, based on the latest international research, creates a supportive structure within the homes where residents can maintain their independence and their lives are filled with a real sense of purpose.