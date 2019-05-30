Portlethen business wins top accolade

A new company in Portlethen has won a top award.

Eco Cup Ads was named Best New Business of the Year 2019 at the recent SME Scottish Business Awards.

It is owned Marsha Doran, who established the company just under a year ago.

The business provides branded coffee cups that are distributed in cafes and events for free as a mechanism for advertising and marketing.

All cups and lids are 100% biodegradable and can be thrown away in food waste.

Marsha told the Leader: “Winning the award was absolutely mind-blowing.

“To have been chosen as the winner amongst the calibre of other businesses in my category is an incredible honour.

“I am totally thrilled that my hard work and determination has been recognised in this way.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish SME Business Awards 2019, said: “These awards are the leading celebration of the SME businesses that work tirelessly to offer services that are second to no-one.

“The event provided a platform to showcase new, online, unique and family-run SME businesses amongst others that had an amazing performance over the past year and have seen growth, despite the negativity that exists in the business world.”

Marsha supports the Green Earth Appeal and plants trees to accompany any cups that are sold.

The appeal is a not-for-profit social enterprise that works in partnership with the United Nations Environment.

Since forming her business, Marsha has planted more than 100 trees.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman has also been named as a finalist in the forthcoming Elevator Awards 2019.

Eco Cup Ads has been shortlisted in the Most Promising New Business category.

The awards ceremony is on Thursday, June 27, at Ardoe House Hotel.