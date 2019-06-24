Public meeting over Mearns rail services

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon has arranged a public meeting with ScotRail following a barrage of complaints from constituents about services.

She has set up a meeting with the company’s managing director Alex Hynes this Friday (June 28) at Laurencekirk Community Campus at 2pm.

It will discuss the changes and quality of rail services in the area.

Ms Gougeon said: “This is a huge issue affecting hundreds of constituents who use the train regularly.

“I would urge anyone impacted by the timetable changes and quality of services to come along if they can.”

A local petition has called on ScotRail to make changes to the new timetable which have angered users of Laurencekirk station.

The MSP added: “To hear reports of people driving to Montrose, instead of using the station in Laurencekirk for their commute, is incredibly frustrating and not what the reopening of this station was all about.

“I have been inundated by complaints from constituents both directly at surgeries and via my office about changes to services which now see all trains travelling south terminate at Montrose.

“We should be doing all we can to encourage train travel, not actively discourage it by forcing people to take their cars for journeys, or to travel to stations further afield.”