Red Cross pays tribute to Stonehaven volunteer

The British Red Cross has paid tribute to a Stonehaven volunteer who devoted more than 70 years to the organisation.

Alice MacGregor died last month aged 89.

She first became involved in the work of the charity in 1944 at the age of 14 and went on to spend a lifetime serving in a variety of roles.

Born in Aberdeen, Mrs MacGregor moved with her family to Stonehaven, where she worked as a clerkess at the former Glenury Distillery.

She started her career at 15 and remained there until she left in 1987.

During her many years with the Red Cross, she made a huge impact on the organisation in the North-east, securing numerous awards including the Badge of Honour for devoted service, Life Membership and a Badge for Distinguished Service.

Her daughter, Fiona Troup, told the Leader: “Over the years she has given so much to the community and her family.

“She has been one of the longest-serving active members of the Red Cross, a founder member of the Stonehaven Heritage Society and, along with others, was responsible for the setting up of Day Care at the Resource Centre.”

Mrs MacGregor, whose husband John died in 2004, was proud to receive invitations to five Royal garden parties.

Up until about two years ago, when failing eyesight forced her to give up her role, she was still enjoying working in the shop she started - giving her nearly 75 years of service to the organisation.

Jill Moffat, North-east based trustee of the British Red Cross, said: “Alice MacGregor was a truly remarkable lady who did so much to make a difference to the lives of so many people during her many years of service and in many roles within the Red Cross.

“The organisation is 150 years old this year, so Alice had been a much-loved and valued member of our volunteer family for half of its life.

“We are very sad to have lost Alice but so grateful that she was with us in the Red Cross for so long. She will be long and fondly remembered.”