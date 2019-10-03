Royal couple draw crowds in Stonehaven

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay gave Stonehaven a day to remember when they carried out a busy round of engagements.

A large crowd gathered to see the Royal couple as they toured the Tolbooth Museum and then visited three local businesses, Charles McHardy Butchers, Giulianotti Ice Cream and Vintage Sweet Shop and Graingers Deli.

Charles enjoys a light-hearted moment in the town centre. Picture PA.

At the museum, they viewed artefacts on display and met volunteers from the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association, who gained a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

Earlier, Charles opened the new headquarters of W M Donald, a family-run construction and civil engineering business at Netherley.

He went on a guided tour of the site, beginning with the purpose-built workshops, before moving on to the new two-storey office block, which covers 10,000 sq ft, created for a team of 30 office-based staff.

The Royal visitor even got in the cab of an excavator and was shown the controls.

The Duke and Duchess visited Dunnottar Castle. Picture: PA

The Prince unveiled a plaque and planted a tree to mark the opening.

Owner Willie Donald said: “We felt incredibly privileged to welcome The Duke of Rothesay to our new office, and to talk to him about the work we do in the North-east.

“He was especially interested to hear about some of the projects that we have been working on recently.”

The Royal couple then paid a visit to Dunnottar Castle, the clifftop fortress which was once the home of the Earls Marischal.

Their tour included the drawing room and they signed the visitors’ book.

Moving on to Stonehaven, Charles and Camilla arrived at the Tolbooth and then called into Charles McHardy Butchers, first established in the town in 1907.

They visited Giulianotti’s, the specialist confectionary retailer and award-winning artisan ice cream makers. The family business opened in 1899.

Their tour of the town centre also include a stop at Graingers Delicatessen. Owners Maia, originally form Aberdeen, and Dave, from Australia, opened in 2012.

Before leaving, the Duke and Duchess chatted to delighted local people who were lined along Evan Street.