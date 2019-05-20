Safety review at Mearns junction

Transport bosses will launch a safety probe into a Mearns junction where three people died in a crash earlier this year.

Two men and a woman were killed and four others were taken to hospital after the collision involving a bus and two cars at Glenbervie on the A90 in March.

The northbound carriageway was closed for nearly 24 hours.

It emerged that the junction had been the scene of a series accidents and near-misses, prompting calls from residents and businesses in the area for Transport Secretary Michael Matheson to undertake a safety review.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr, who has been calling for action, has been told by Transport Scotland that a study will take place during the summer.

This will look at the near-misses which are not recorded in safety statistics.

Mr Kerr said: “Transport Scotland said the junction was perfectly safe last year, whereas constituents told me it is not.

“I agree with them. It’s too tight for many of the vehicles which use it.

“I think safety requirements have moved on since these roads were built.”

He added: “If the A90 between Aberdeen and Dundee was laid out today, junctions would be hugely different.

“As we are seeing at Laurencekirk, it can take years to fix infrastructure that’s not fit for purpose.

“This review needs done now and needs to be based on risk, rather than waiting for accidents to happen.”

Transport Scotland chief executive Roy Brannen’s letter to Mr Kerr said a traffic survey found a “large proportion of HGVs” were using the turn, and “current central reserve geometry may create difficulties for longer vehicles”.

Bear Scotland will carry out a video traffic survey and analysis. The study is due to be completed by late summer.