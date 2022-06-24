Scotmid Laurencekirk's treadmill-athon for CHAS

Event organiser, Claire Hayman, walking her share of the miles.

Enthusiastic walkers and runners, who ranged from 17 to 60 years old, took turns on a treadmill donated by local gym, Mearns Fitness. The challenge lasted from 8am to 8pm, covering a total of 50 miles and raising just under £590 for the charity.

The Scottish retailer appointed CHAS as its charity partner at the end of 2020, with the partnership lasting until August this year.

The money will go towards offering full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. Each week, three children die from an incurable condition in Scotland, and the need for CHAS’ services on the rise. There are currently more than 16,700 families across Scotland living with the constant fear and heartbreak that their child might die young.

Stewart Smith, store manager, said: “The treadmill-athon was a brilliant success. I would like to thank those who took part in the challenge and everyone who kindly donated.