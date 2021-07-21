Scottish SPCA appeal for information after cats poisoned in Stonehaven

The SSPCA is appealing for information following the poisoning of cats

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the most recent incident last week where a cat named Smudge sadly passed away and the vet determined he had ingested a large amount of antifreeze.

Commenting on the latest incident, Scottish SPCA inspector, Karen Cooper, said: “We have received reports to our helpline that Smudge was the fifth cat in the last six months to die from antifreeze poisoning in the Drumlithie area.

“The vet confirmed that antifreeze was the substance that had poisoned these poor cats.”

The SSPCA has now issued a warning to cat owners in the area to be wary of disposal of such substances.

“We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of antifreeze as this is a substance that is highly poisonous to cats and dogs and causes a very slow and painful death,” said Karen.

“It could be that these cats accessed a garage or area where antifreeze is not stored safely, so we are appealing for local residents to please check anywhere that they think might be a risk.

“It is essential that everyone stores antifreeze out of reach of cats and other animals. There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.”