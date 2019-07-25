Section of Stonehaven boardwalk to close on Friday

Part of Stonehaven boardwalk will be closed on Friday for work on the town’s flood protection scheme.

The closure is to allow the removal of the existing beach bridge, which is to be replaced as part of the project.

The boardwalk will be shut from Salmon Lane to the harbour entrance.

Once the bridge has been removed, pedestrians will be diverted onto a temporary bridge. There will be diversion signs.

Meanwhile, a major road in the town remains closed due to subsidence linked to flood protection work.

Repairs are continuing following the emergency closure last Thursday of the A957 between Invercarron Cottage and the A92 Stonehaven to Montrose road.

The damaged route is scheduled to stay shut until work is completed on August 7.