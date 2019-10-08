Sewer renewal work due to start

Scottish Water is set to begin essential work to renew a section of sewer in Bath Street, Stonehaven, starting next week.

The project includes the renewal of around 50 metres of pipeline beneath the road and reconstruction of a manhole at the junction of Bath Street, Ann Street and Belmont Brae.

The junction of the three roads will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 14, for around three weeks.

Pedestrian access will remain possible at all times and a signposted diversion will be in place.

Scottish Water say they will do all they can to keep disruption to customers and road users to a minimum.

Communications manager Joanna Peebles said: “Our investigations have identified that this work is needed to ensure the sewer network can continue to serve our customers and protect the local environment.

“The location of the sewer within the road means that a road closure is the only way to complete the work safely.

“We appreciate this will involve disruption for customers and road-users and our team on site will do all they can to keep this to a minimum.

“In particular, vehicle access will be maintained to all driveways throughout the work and the entrance to Stonehaven Community Centre will remain open.”