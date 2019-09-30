Small increase in Shire house prices

House prices rose slightly in Aberdeenshire in July, according to new figures.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 0.4% annual growth.

Land Registry statistics indicate the average Aberdeenshire house price in July was £188,734, – a 0.7% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Scotland, where prices increased 0.7% , and Aberdeenshire outperformed the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

During the last year, the average sale price of property in the region increased by by £790 – putting the area 24th among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council), where properties increased on average by 7.3%, to £117,000.

At the other end of the scale, houses in Aberdeen dropped 6.3% in value, giving an average price of £148,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Aberdeenshire in July – they increased 1.1%, to £264,446 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 0.5%.

Among other types of property, the rise was semi-detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £164,926 average.

Terraced: up 0.6% monthly; up 0.7% annually; £136,393 average.

Flats: up 0.6% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £105,785 average.

First-time buyers in Aberdeenshire spent an average of £ 149,960 on their property – £580 more than a year ago.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £ 215,370 on average in July – 43.6% more than first-time buyers.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £264,000 on average, and 1.4 times as much as in Aberdeenshire.

Highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average July sale was £1.3 million