Splash into 2020 with beach award

An environmental charity is urging Aberdeenshire to enter its beaches for a national accolade.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is encouraging community groups, local authorities and landowners to take part in this year’s annual Scottish Beach Awards.

Stonehaven was again among local beaches to have its environmental standards recognised last year.

The accolade celebrates well managed beaches, including those not designated as official bathing waters.

Revamped to celebrate the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020, the awards recognise the best beaches across the country/

They also act as a benchmark for local environmental quality along Scotland’s coastline.

Commenting, Katie Murray, of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The Beach Award is the only accreditation for beach management of its kind in Scotland.

“It recognises our fabulous beaches and aims to drive up environmental standards along the coastline of our country for residents and visitors alike.

“I would encourage communities, organisations and local authorities from all across Scotland to enter, and make sure that we can celebrate their hard work in providing beach users with beautiful beaches – free of litter, boasting clean facilities and displaying information to help users make informed choices.”

For a beach to be successful in achieving an award, it must meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

The honour is designed to complement the work currently undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality.