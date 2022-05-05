Spring fashion show boost for Stonehaven RNLI

Kirktown Garden Centre staff present the cheque for £1,888 to Stonehaven RNLI volunteers

The fashion show, held on Thursday, April 19, at Kirktown Garden Centre, saw four of the volunteer crew join members of the Stonehaven RNLI fundraising team as models.

The event was also hosted by World Curling Champion and Stonehaven resident, Jackie Lockhart.

Commenting on the event, Andy Martin, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Stonehaven RNLI, said: “The RNLI is extremely grateful to Kirktown Garden Centre for organising their annual Spring Fashion Show in aid of RNLI Stonehaven.

"The show was arranged pre-Covid to help benefit the RNLI so we were delighted to see the event go ahead successfully. The funds raised will help us to continue to save lives at sea.”

This May, the Stonehaven RNLI station will see a team of 10 take on the Aberdeen Kilt Walk on Sunday, May 29.

This year’s Kiltwalk sees three different walking distances set off from Potarch Green (the Mighty Stride, a 26-mile walk), Crathes Castle (Big Stroll, a mere 15 miles) and Goals Aberdeen (Wee Wander a three-mile walk).

All monies raised by this year’s event will be topped up by 50 per cent thanks to the Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.

The RNLI is also urging the public to take part in the Mayday Mile, with all money raised helping to provide the vital training and equipment that is needed to keep their lifesavers safe, while they risk their own lives to save another.

As the beaches fill up this summer, our lifesavers will be at their busiest. With more people drawn to the water, more people will get into danger. It could be you or someone you love. Crews need to be ready and that takes lifeboats, training, kit, lifeboat stations and fuel.

Can you help get our lifesavers ready for rescue this summer? Will you take part in the Mayday Mile?

You can do your Mayday Mile anytime in May, whenever you want – on the beach, in the park, in the kitchen or your local swimming pool.