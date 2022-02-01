SSEN support for accommodation and meals

Keep up to date on the progress of power reconnections at: http://news.ssen.co.uk/news/all-articles/2022/january/storm-malik-update/

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person. Customers are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

All Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities will be available from 9am to 8pm tomorrow for access to

a hot shower and phone charging, etc. These include Portlethen Pool , Stonehaven Leisure Centre and Mearns Community Campus.

SSEN catering facilities will remain in place at The Square, Stonehaven, from 9am tomorrow (Wed), unless otherwise stated below:

Phone numbers:

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees on the roads network – via Police on 101

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111