SSPCA warn over bogus employees

The Scottish SPCA is warning the public to be vigilant

It follows an incident where another member of the public was called by someone posing as a Scottish SPCA employee and asking them for money to reunite them with their missing cat.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn, said: “Both these instances were very distressing for the people involved.

“The first incident occurred around January 16 when a member of the public received a call from someone claiming to be from the SSPCA after they posted details of their missing cat online. The caller said the cat had been handed in to a local vet practice and asked for a £15 release fee.

“Thankfully the member of the public refused to give them any money and went directly to the vet practice. When they enquired about their cat the vet practice had no record of the animal and confirmed they had not contacted the Scottish SPCA about any stray cats recently.

“In the second incident, a resident received a letter in the post on January 19 claiming they had been seen swinging their dog around by the leash.

"The letter was signed John Bishop and had our Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre’s address and our helpline’s contact number printed at the bottom. The letter advised the member of the public that someone would attend the property to view the dog.

“This is not the process we follow for attending animal welfare concerns and there is no one by the name of John Bishop employed by the Society. The member of the public targeted by this letter is an elderly person who was extremely distressed to receive it.

“Our inspectors will always be in uniform and will be able to provide identification badges with a photo and authorisation.

“If someone contacts you by any other means claiming to be from the Scottish SPCA you can always call our helpline to check if the communication is genuine.