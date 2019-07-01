Stagecoach’s feedback plea

Stagecoach North Scotland is inviting customers to review its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire.

The company has promised to assess all feedback received ahead of the final schedules being submitted for registration.

The new timetables are currently planned to take effect from Monday, August 19.

Aberdeenshire Council has made some changes to supported services and in line with these changes coming into effect in August the local bus operator has reviewed its network across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Our plans to revise our network in August follow a thorough analysis of the performance of our bus services and also take on board feedback from our customers, stakeholders and staff.

“We continually monitor our services and these revisions will allow us to improve our reliability and use all of our resources in the best way to meet the demand for bus travel across the region. All feedback received helps us to ensure we have optimised departure times and routes and would be grateful for all comments by tomorrow (Friday).”

Comments about the changes can be sent via email to: nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com or see the website for details of local roadshows and where the proposed timetables can be viewed or downloaded at: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/serviceupdatesarticle?SituationId=ID-18/06/2019-17:19:21:655.