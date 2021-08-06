Stonehaven aims to shine for community green award

Stonehaven Horizon Project entered Beautiful Scotland in 2021,

Stonehaven Horizon Project entered Beautiful Scotland in 2021, joining many others from across the country to celebrate over 50 years of community environmental improvement.

Administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, a member of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Bloom Federation, Beautiful Scotland recognises the efforts of local authorities, communities and businesses which work tirelessly to improve their local cities, towns and villages.

Over the next few weeks pairs of highly experienced volunteer judges will visit entrants, including our Stonehaven projects as part of a tour which takes in small villages, large towns and our major cities.

During the judging tour, three themes are examined - horticultural achievement, community participation and environmental responsibility - to discover which communities have been most successful in improving the attractiveness, cleanliness and sustainability of the places they care for.

Horizon Project convenor John Cruickshank said he was delighted to see the town’s organisations coming together to showcase Stonehaven.

‘’While it is Horizon who look after the floral displays, it has taken a huge contribution from many other groups to have Stonehaven looking its best for the judges, and all the town’s visitors. I think everyone’s effort has made a huge difference. It has been quite uplifting,” he said.