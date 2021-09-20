Stonehaven Air Cadets are flying high

Mr Christopher Walkinshaw presenting the Marshall Trophy to Cadet Sergeant Findlay Sharp and Cadet Jacob Parker of 1297 Squadron.

Awarded annually, the Marshall Trophy is presented to the most improved air cadet squadron in the whole of the UK.

Contending against more than 900 other squadrons,1297 Stonehaven Squadron, Air Training Corps won after a remarkable journey towards making the Squadron excel for its cadets.

The award was announced in May 2020 but, due to the pandemic, has only just been presented to the squadron.

The prestigious award ceremony, which was hosted at Stonehaven Golf Club on Monday, September 6, was attended by several VIPs including Mr Alistair Macphie – Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Air Vice Marshal Ross Paterson – RAF Air Officer Scotland, Air Commodore Tony Keeling – Commandant RAF Air Cadets and Mr Christopher Walkinshaw – Director Marshall Aerospace.

Prior to the ceremony, VIPs were given a tour of 1297 Squadron’s HQ building where they were able to experience some of the activities on offer.

After being demonstrated by cadets, the VIPs enjoyed the chance to try the Squadron’s new flight simulator and rampaging chariots robots.

Alongside the Marshall Trophy award, cadets and staff members were presented with further awards.

Mr Alistair Macphie appointed Cadet Flight Sergeant Coel Adams as Lord Lieutenants Cadet for Kincardineshire and awarded Adult Warrant Officer Colin Campbell with a Lord Lieutenants Certificate of Meritorious Service.

In addition, Flight Lieutenant George Stephen was presented with a Commandant’s Certificate of Commendation.

Flight Lieutenant George Stephen, Officer Commanding at 1297 Squadron, said: “This is an amazing achievement for the cadets and staff in Stonehaven Air Cadets.

"Everyone works really hard to make the Squadron one of the premier youth groups in Stonehaven and it’s brilliant to see all their hard work recognised.”

Members of the public took to social media to congratulate the Cadets, with one stating: “Thoroughly deserved.”

The Squadron meets weekly on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7pm to 9.30pm with activities often run at weekends as well.

If you would like to find out more about the activities on offer or how to join, then contact the Squadron by email at [email protected]

The Squadron also hosts monthly open evenings, with the next taking place on Monday, October 18.

The Marshall Trophy is one of three major awards within the Air Cadet organisation.

Since 2008, the award is given to squadrons which show outstanding improvement in cadet experience.

It is named after Sir Arthur Marshall, a key figure in developing flying training for the RAF in the Second World War.

He founded the City of Cambridge Air Cadet Squadron and was the driving force behind the development of Marshall Aerospace.