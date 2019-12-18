Stonehaven architects end year on a high

Hyve Architects is ending the year on a high note after winning another national award to add to its collection.

Tess Lavery, an architect with the Stonehaven-based practice, was named Best Architect for a Renovation or Extension Project in the Build It Awards 2019.

The annual event celebrates all aspects of self-build and renovation, bringing together architects, manufacturers and key industry figures in recognition of innovation and excellence in the custom and self-build home sector.

Tess, the only Scottish finalist in the category, won for the work she did on Smith House near Stonehaven.

Hyve originally converted what had formerly been an outbuilding used as a piggery into a two-bedroom house 15 years ago.

When the owner wanted to extend the property to include a third bedroom and to give a more contemporary look to the whole house, he asked Hyve to carry out the work.

The owner said he chose Hyve because he was impressed with the company’s previous work and by their obvious enthusiasm for the project.

Hyve started the year on a positive note when it was named overall winner of a national VELUX design award for the extension of a clifftop cottage and bothy in Crawton, south of Stonehaven.

Another of the company’s projects, The Gables, an Edwardian property in Stonehaven’s conservation area, was shortlisted as a finalist in Scotland’s Home of the Year on BBC.