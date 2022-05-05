Stonehaven care home backs charity with £2000 donation

Carolyn and Linda raised over £1000 which was matched by care UK

Care UK’s Mowat Court, on Kirkton Road, has donated £2,000 to the Bardet-Biedl Society (BBS-UK).

Bardet-Biedl Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that can cause a variety of symptoms including blindness, obesity, developmental delay and polydactyly, a condition in which an extra finger or toe is present on the hand or foot.

The charity is the only one in the UK directly supporting people with the syndrome, their families, and their carers.

Carolyn Young, Lifestyle Lead at Mowat Court and Linda Clark, a carer at the home, decided to fundraise for the charity after discovering it was close to the hearts of their favourite Scottish band, Tide Lines.

The pair, along with others, run a fan club for Tide Lines, and after finally being able to see them perform in person again after lockdown, wanted to celebrate by creating a charity initiative.

The band pointed them in the direction of its affiliate charity, BBS-UK.

Carolyn and Linda created band t-shirts and merchandise, which was sold through the fan club to fundraise. Carolyn and Linda raised over £1000, which was matched by Care UK to bring the total to £2000.

Christine Saxon, lead Funding Officer for BBS-UK, said: “Our fundraising pool is very limited so when large companies come on board to support the fundraising efforts of their team it makes it that little bit more special.

"Raising money in the way Carolyn and Linda did was quite fantastic. We are hugely grateful for their efforts and for the support of Tide Lines, the Tide Lines Fan Group and Care UK.”

Kirsten Bell, Home Manager at Mowat Court, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to support BBS-UK.

“Here at Mowat Court, our team are always looking at ways to get involved and make a difference to our local community, and the efforts of Carolyn and Linda in fundraising really is incredible.