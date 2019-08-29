Stonehaven church exhibition opens

A Stonehaven church has opened an interactive exhibition of historic artefacts.

‘Priests and Pipes’, at St James’ Episcopal Church, represents more than three centuries of intriguing church history.

The Burns Bible is one of the artefacts on display

Some of the items were discovered hidden away in the church and have been dusted down and put on display in a fascinating and permanent exhibition.

The highlight is a display of the Burns Bible dated around 1716 and bought for use in the original Episcopal Chapel in the High Street.

The bible was once owned by Anne Cushnie, a cousin of Robert Burns, and is full of family scribbles.

Full details are shown about the imprisonment of the Rector of St James, Rev Alexander Greig, in 1748, in Stonehaven’s Tolbooth, and other controversial events in the church’s past.

The exhibition also celebrates the achievements of John Wardle, who came to Stonehaven in 1881, built the church’s historic pipe organ, and went on to serve as organist and choirmaster for 58 years, and to build over 140 Wadsworth organs in Scotland.

St James’ buildings convener David Fleming told the Leader: “I’m very pleased that at long last some of these items that we found in the church that have been around for hundreds of years are now on display for people to see, enjoy and understand.

“We have a beautiful church and this exhibition, I hope, enhances people’s appreciation of a peaceful space.”

Visitors can use the St James’ augmented reality app to explain the important architecture of the impressive Grade A listed building.

They can also interact with and play a church organ and find out how it works.

Much of the detail of the exhibition is on the church web site at www.stjames-stonehaven.org.uk.

The church is open all day every day and entry is free.