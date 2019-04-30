Stonehaven exhibition of AWPR images

An acclaimed Scots landscape photographer’s images of the AWPR as it was taking shape will go on display in the North-east in the coming weeks.

The 12 photographs were taken by Colin Prior at various stages during the project’s final months of construction.

They highlight the various new views opened up by the 36-mile route.

The images will be exhibited at Stonehaven, Aberdeen and Ellon from late May until late July.

The ‘New Perspectives’ exhibition is the final part of the year-long GoNorthEast campaign, launched last summer by project partners Transport Scotland, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council to highlight the benefits of the bypass project.

It also featured a schools film competition and the GoNorthEast Road Festival held on the road last September and attended by around 14,000 people, including 1,500 cyclists.

Colin Prior said: “Photographing a construction project of this scale is challenging, so I was pleased to be the first photographer to be given access to closed sections of the route while work was ongoing.

“The vistas and scenery surrounding the project have made for some special photos which I think capture some of the ‘New Perspectives’ afforded to the North-east because of the project’s development.

“These images demonstrate the significance and scale of the AWPR and also the beauty of the surrounding landscapes in the area and I hope the people from across the North-east get the chance to enjoy them,” he added.

The exhibition will be free to view at Aberdeen Central Library from May 21-June 7; Ellon Library: June 10-28, and Stonehaven Library from July 1-19.