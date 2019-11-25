Stonehaven fireballs event gets cash boost

Two local groups are to benefit from additional funding through Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee.

Stonehaven Fireballs Association has received more than it initially requested.

The group asked for £3025 to put towards funding 12 stewards, 12 first aiders, one ambulance and additional fireworks.

However, speaking at the recent committee meeting, Councillor Colin Pike suggested to fund the group’s full sum covered only first aiders, ambulance and stewards.

In its funding application, the association said it would cost £2400 for the stewards and £1850 for the first aiders and ambulance.

He said: “Fireworks is a separate issue, we need to support the volunteers.”

His appeal was backed by Councillor Alison Evison and the rest of the committee, with councillors agreeing to give a total of £4250.

Meanwhile, Luthermuir Hall and Park Committee had applied for £3324 to put towards buying acoustic panels and chairs, and councillors approved the request.

The money for both groups will come out of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee budget.