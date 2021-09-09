Stonehaven fitness crew to take on The Beast

SDH fitness crew from Stonehaven will be taking on the Beast Race in Bachory on September 25.

Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:58 am
Steven Doidge-Harrison and his crew will be tackling the Beast later this month.

SDH Fitness is dedicated to helping people reach their maximal potential.

The Beast Race is a tough 10km race with 30 epic obstacles. But the SDH fitness crew is ready for the wild hill climbs,

non-stop obstacles, island crossing and the thickest mud in the heart of Aberdeenshire to raise money for CLAN Cancer

Support .

So far the team has raised more than £700 for the cause, but if you’d like to help increase that target then visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thebeastrace-sdhfitness