Stonehaven fitness crew to take on The Beast
SDH fitness crew from Stonehaven will be taking on the Beast Race in Bachory on September 25.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:58 am
SDH Fitness is dedicated to helping people reach their maximal potential.
The Beast Race is a tough 10km race with 30 epic obstacles. But the SDH fitness crew is ready for the wild hill climbs,
non-stop obstacles, island crossing and the thickest mud in the heart of Aberdeenshire to raise money for CLAN Cancer
Support .
So far the team has raised more than £700 for the cause, but if you’d like to help increase that target then visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thebeastrace-sdhfitness