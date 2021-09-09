Stonehaven fitness crew to take on The Beast

Steven Doidge-Harrison and his crew will be tackling the Beast later this month.

SDH Fitness is dedicated to helping people reach their maximal potential.

The Beast Race is a tough 10km race with 30 epic obstacles. But the SDH fitness crew is ready for the wild hill climbs,

non-stop obstacles, island crossing and the thickest mud in the heart of Aberdeenshire to raise money for CLAN Cancer

Support .