Stonehaven Folk Festival returns this summer after two-year absence

Rura will be showcasing their new album

Tickets are now on sale and have already been sold across the UK, plus Germany, the USA and Israel.

The “Friendly Festival” returns from July 8-10 after a two-year absence.

Festival chairman Martin Kasprowicz said: “For the Main Stage we have an impressive line-up of first class acts with huge international reputations.

Flook will appear, fresh off their nomination at the Radio 2 Folk Awards

"This includes: Flook – whose latest album “Ancora” is nominated for Best Album in the Radio 2 Folk Awards; award-winning, Rura, will showcase their new album –“Our Voices Echo”; and Shooglenifty – whose latest album “Acid Croft”, Mojo described as having ‘a zest and zeal that lives up to their reputation as modernisers of traditional Scottish music’.

"There is the usual array of fringe events including workshops, the World Paper ’n’ Comb Championships, Free Concerts in the Square, the Tradition Bearers Concert, and the ‘Aqua Ceilidh’ at the open air Art Deco pool.

"There will be something for everybody as the festival buzz returns to Stonehaven.”

The organisers received confirmation of a grant from Events Scotland to help with re-establishing the festival post Covid.

2022 has been designated as the Year of Stories by Visit Scotland and the festival is also taking part in this celebration of the spoken word.