Stonehaven group keeps up relationships in US

Twinning group chair, Phil Mills-Bishop and twinning Baird Clan piper Adam Caddz recently attended the US Independence celebrations as guests of the new US Consul-General to Scotland, Jack Newmyer.

Jack and his Swiss-Italian wife have committed to a visit to Stonehaven and the North East over the Summer and Mr Mills-Bishop will show them various attractions including Dunnottar and Castle Fraser and the Aboyne Games as well introducing them to local Civic and businesses including tasting local delicacies such as fried mars bars and whisky ice-cream!

Mr Mills-Bishop said: “Jack is a keen golfer and I will be speaking with Stonehaven Golf Club to see if he can at least tee-off on one of the holes. A Zoom link-up with the Mayor of Athens Alabama is also planned. The American tourist market is the number one target for local tourist agencies and businesses and the Twinning Group has noted a notable increase in genealogical requests.”

Phil Mills-Bishop and Adam Caddz with Jack Newmyer and his wife.