Stonehaven group’s boost for Doddie

A group of Stonehaven volunteers have undertaken another fundraising venture for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Strive members took to cycles to bring in a further £3000 for motor neurone disease (MND).

Willie Tulloch and Leon De Jager, from Stonehaven, along with Garry Coltherd, from Orkney, and their support team of Shona Dyer and Caroline Pacitti, set off from Newcastle at midnight on February 8 and cycled through the night to reach Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh at 1pm the following afternoon.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was set up by former Scotland rugby lock, Doddie Weir, after he was diagnosed with MND in 2017.

He established the charity in order to raise funds for research into the causes of the disease, while making grants to individuals suffering from it to allow as fulfilled lives as possible.

The Strive team was completing the final 100-mile stage of the Wounded Lions 500 challenged, organised by Rob Wainright, the former Scotland captain.

Rob, with a group predominantly made up of formerly international rugby players, set off from Twickenham on February 6 aiming to complete the 500-mile cycle to Edinburgh in 48 hours to deliver the match ball for the Calcutta match between Scotland and England.

The Stonehaven tally of £3,000 made an important contribution to the total of £147,000 raised to date.

Strive undertook a series of events in 2018 which raised £85,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Commenting on the most recent fundraiser, Willie Tulloch said: “We were delighted to be invited to join the cycle with Rob.

“It was a venture into the unknown cycling through the night but thankfully everyone managed to stay awake and safely made it to a warm welcome in Edinburgh.

“We were generally lucky with the weather with Storm Caira quickly baring down on us but we made it to the finish just in time.”

“We are very grateful for the generous donations made, which has seen us smash our original target of £1,000.”

The fundraising challenge was undertaken to support charitable causes associated with Doddie and Tom Smith, also a former Scotland international and British and Irish Lions player.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment.