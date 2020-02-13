Stonehaven ‘Happening’ tickets go on sale

Tickets for one of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals go on sale this Friday.

Those behind the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven expect places to be snapped up for the three-day celebration of brewing to be held from Thursday, June 18, to Saturday June 20.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “Almost as soon as last year’s event, which attracted 6,000 people, was wrapping up we had folk clamouring to buy tickets for 2020.

“So we are delighted to be able to say ‘we’re open’ for ticket sales.”

This summer’s event will have 140 beers available in the purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park.

Mr Lindsay added: “There will also be an al fresco food court with award-winning street food vendors and, once again, the festival will have a rich music strand with the best of the North-east’s bands and musicians keeping the crowds entertained.

“This will be the 11th beer festival put on in Stonehaven by a willing band of volunteers.

“Each year we change things – such as moving to the marquee from the town hall six years ago.

“This year will be no different with some new twists and additions.

“It’s our mission to make sure we put on a three-day party that will live in folks’ memories for years to come.”

Tickets can be bought through EventBrite and http://midsummerbeerhappening.co.uk/.