Stonehaven hosts a special festive lunch

Volunteers are putting the final touches to a special meal in Stonehaven on Christmas Day.

Most people spend the festivities surrounded by family and friends - but others will spend it alone.

For the fifth year running, local volunteer Scott Reid is organising a free Christmas dinner for those in the town who would otherwise be on their own.

The three-course lunch, between 11am and 1pm, will be held in St James’ Church Hall.

Scott said: “We are hoping to have around 20 people attending.

“We are very lucky that the whole community has offered to help.

“We get a lot of support from local businesses and organisations of which we are very appreciative.”

He added that local people had offered to provide transport for the lunch.