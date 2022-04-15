Stonehaven is one of Scotland's most expensive coastal towns

Stonehaven is one of the most expensive coastal towns in Scotland to live.

Stonehaven comes in at number six in the top ten, with average property prices at £224,624.

North Berwick tops the list with average prices at £391,781, followed by St Andrews (£374,406), Anstruther (£250,745), Dunbar (£247,887) and Musselburgh £227,425).

Competing the top ten are West Kilbride (£221.086), Dalgety Bay £218,735), Helensburgh (£215,104) and Skelmorlie (£204,741).

The least expensive seaside town to live in is Campbeltown, with an average house price of just £91,201, followed by Girvan, Greenock Ardrossan, Saltcoatas, Wick, Port Bannatyne, Irvine Millport and Stranraer.

Millport has seen the biggest house price increase in 2020-21 with the average price of property rising from £74,148 to £113,292 (a 53 per cent increase).

Port Bannatyne, saw the biggest growth in prices over the last five years for the whole UK, up 56 per cent to £111,717. The town also saw Scotland’s biggest rise since 2011, up 74 per cent.

The average Scottish seaside home cost £165,960 in 2021, up 14 per cent in the last five years.

Graham Blair, Mortgages Director, Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland benefits not just from some of the world’s most beautiful coastal scenery, fantastic seafood and links golf that few places can match.

"Whichever draws you, there is an ideal location within relatively easy reach of our major cities.

“It is easy to understand how North Berwick, with its easy commute to Edinburgh, recent premium developments, being in the heart of the ‘Golf Coast’ and having its own world-class golf courses, stands as Scotland’s most expensive seaside town.”

“As our working lives have changed, the attraction of moving to towns like Millport, Hellensburgh, and West Kilbride is clear.