Stonehaven Men's Shed helps African amputees

Left, Naomi and Tom from Legs4Africa and on the right shedders Doug Johnson and Billy Shepherd.

On Sunday, January 22, another consignment of parts salvaged from used prosthetic limbs was collected from the local Shed for shipment to Africa.

These prosthetic limbs would normally be sent to landfill.

However, now they are collected from hospitals all over Scotland from Dumfries to Inverness by the Rotary Club of Stonehaven and delivered to Stonehaven Men’s Shed where they are dismantled by Shedders to separate out their more

valuable parts.

These parts are then collected by the Bristol based charity, Legs4Africa, and delivered to Senegal, the Gambia, Tanzania and other sub-Saharan countries for re-assembly by trained locals to fit children or adults who need them to fulfil their lives.

This consignment is the result of two years collaboration between Men’s Shed and Rotary and Scottish Hospitals.

It contains more than 400 parts consisting of knee and ankle joints and the connectors between them, knee/thigh attachment cups and feet of a range of sizes.

Shedders have achieved great satisfaction in the challenge of taking these legs apart and have managed to get it down to a fine art.

Since 2014, parts to enable the rebuilding of over 10,000 prostheses in Africa have been shipped by Legs4Africa and the two Stonehaven groups are proud of their part in this.

In the UK and other European countries prosthetics cannot be re-used or recycled. So, every year thousands of these expensive and life-changing pieces of equipment end up in a landfill.

By encouraging individuals, hospitals and other establishments to donate prosthetics tothe Legs4Africa charity rather than throw them in a pit it enables them to have another lease of life in Africa by giving an amputee the ultimate leg-up.