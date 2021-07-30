Stonehaven Men's Shed rejuvenate planters
Stonehaven Men’s Shed have rejuvenated redundant planters and cast iron bridge posts to spruce up their premises on the beach promenade.
At the suggestion of Horizon and in co-operation with the council and the Flood Prevention Project team, Men’s Shed members took the redundant planters from the old Carron Bridge and the beautiful cast iron bridge posts from the demolished green bridge and relocated them to form a feature outside Men’s Shed premises.
These have been filled with plant inserts and peat-free compost before being prepared in the Mackie Academy polytunnel. The shedders hope this will be a useful enhancement for the Beautiful Scotland judging.