Stonehaven musician publishes his first book

Richard Michael at an event in London promoting “Jazz Piano for Kids”

His early career began playing in the Mill Inn and was the first boy from Mackie Academy to go to the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama.

Richard is now Honorary Professor of Jazz Piano at St Andrews University and can be heard during BBC Radio Scotland’s Jazz Nights.

For the past 46 years he has been musical director of Fife Youth Jazz Orchestra, and was home this week to lead jazz workshops in Redmyre, Laurencekirk and Portlethen Primary for YMI.