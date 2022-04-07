Stonehaven open air pool to reopen next month

Maintenance work has been ongoing during the pool’s closure.

The pool underwent significant labour-intensive maintenance campaigns both before and after the 2021 season and the paintwork applied to the main tank and on the surrounding buildings seems to have stood up to the winter weather well.

This year Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool hopes to address the pool surround and put another coat on the terraces to bring the pool to an even higher decorative standard.

Steve Harris, the new Chairman of the Friends of the Pool said: “The Friends never need much enticing to come back to work, and we started our pre-season work programme this week.

"In doing so, the volunteers came away with suntans after the Monday shift and risked frostbite on the Wednesday one.

"However, the paint is on order and we’re sweeping and preparing surfaces anticipating its arrival.”

In 2021, the Friends put in over 3000 volunteer-hours of work at the pool, operating both safely and Covid-compliant.

Steve continued: “This season will also see fuller use of the new chute - funded to the tune of £50,000 by the Friends in 2021, which conforms to modern safety standards and already has become as much a bathers’ favourite as its predecessor.”

Steve ended by saying: “Financing the chute replacement has put a large dent in the Friends’ finances which we’re now trying to fill in order to fund more projects. The public can help by nominating us on https://smile.amazon.co.uk as their chosen charity and we will receive a donation from their purchases at Amazon.”

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is unique: the Olympic-size (50m) pool is set within a beautiful Art Deco listed building and offers healthy fun for children of all ages, quiet sessions for adults and midnight swims in high season in its filtered seawater heated to 29˚C (84˚F).