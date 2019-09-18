Stonehaven restaurant’s double success

A Stonehaven eatery is celebrating double success at the Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards.

Carron to Mumbai won Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year at the recent ceremony in Edinburgh.

Owner Syed Abdul Hamid - known as Raj - took the top chef accolade and praised his staff at the Cameron Street restaurant.

Raj said: “We are delighted to win chef of the year award and best restaurant. We were the only restaurant to lift two accolades at the awards

“I thank my hard-working team. It’s not easy to win competitions as all restaurants take it very seriously.”

He runs Carron to Mumbai with wife Tahmida and the business has won a series of awards since it opened last year.

They include 5 star Indian Restaurant of the Year (North Scotland) at the first Scottish Asian Food Awards last November, Best Newcomer Restaurant in Scotland at the SPICE Awards the following month, and runner-up in Scotland’s Best Family Restaurant category at the same event.

Raj added: “Our success only came from the support of the local community and their loyalty with our restaurant. We will continue to try to set standards where others follow.”

The Scotland Asian Restaurant Awards showcased 70 Asian restaurants, which were shortlisted through a series of public votes. These were then narrowed down to just 16 winners.

Asian Catering Federation chairman Yawar Khan said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.

“Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also give us the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wealth of cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to our economy.”