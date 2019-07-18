Stonehaven road closed due to subsidence

A major road in Stonehaven has been shut because of subsidence.

The emergency closure is on the A957 between Invercarron Cottage and the A92 and is currently due to last three weeks.

Aberdeenshire Council says two neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

A section of the road collapsed during flood prevention work.

A diversion is in operation for motorists and Stagecoach has advised passengers that “all 747 and X7 services” are being diverted.

A council spokesperson said: “The A957 between Invercarron Cottage to the A92 has been closed effective immediately due to road subsidence.

“Two neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“We are working with the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme contractor to establish the extent of the damage and to get the road reopened as soon as possible.”