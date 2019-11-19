Stonehaven’s young chefs serve up a treat

The local heat of the Rotary Young Chef competition was recently held at Mackie Academy.

Nine pupils from the school took part in the Rotary Club of Stonehaven event.

The Young Chef competition aims to encourage young people to learn how to cook a healthy meal; develop food presentation skills, organisational and planning skills; consider food hygiene issues, and develop an ability to cope in a demanding situation.

The budding chefs were tasked to prepare a two-course, healthy meal in 90 minutes using ingredients costing less than £15.

Kevin Hermanns (Villa Cafe), Isla Duncan (Cool Gourmet) and Nick Robins (Robert Gordons) had the hard task of judging the youngsters against pre-set criteria including timing, range of skills used, taste and presentation of courses.

It was a difficult decision but the winner was Abbey Lindsay.

The judging panel said they were impressed with the high standard of dishes produced by this year’s participants.

There are four stages of the competition and as winner of the local heat Abbey will now go to the district competition to be held early in 2020. The regional final and then national final follow.

After congratulating the winner and all who took part, John Balsillie, Rotary Club team lead for youth service and vocational, thanked the judges and Woodview Embroidery and Print, Carron to Mumbai, and the Barclay Clinic for their sponsorship of the successful event.

The Rotary Young Chef competition is one of several competitions organised locally by the club including Young Musician, Young Photographer and the Primary Schools Quiz.