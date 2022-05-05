Stonehaven sports club shares in £120,000 funding

Stonehaven and District Angling Association will benefit from the funding

The money will enable people to take a hands-on approach to improving their local environment.

Stonehaven and District Angling Association will benefit from the funding with the cash going towards the removal of dam dykes and weir obstruction.

This will allow fish – including salmon, sea trout, eels, lamprey and brown trout – to migrate more easily up the River Cowie.

Meanwhile the Lech Ski Company in the Cairngorms will also receive funding. It will use the cash for the installation of two water bottle refilling stations.

This will help reduce the level of plastic waste by encouraging people to refill their own reusable bottles.

The Environment Grants form part of the £970,000 Sustainable Communities Fund, established in 2020 by Crown Estate Scotland to support local regeneration and sustainable development.

Annie Breaden, Head of Policy for Crown Estate Scotland, said: “These latest awards demonstrate the practical and ingenious ways people across Scotland are identifying and tackling the challenges they want addressed. These grants from Crown Estate Scotland will help support an incredibly wide range of important and positive projects, which will have a big impact when it comes to improving and protecting Scotland’s environment.”